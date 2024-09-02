Telangana: BRS and Congress spat over flood relief measures

As Telangana struggled with the havoc wreaked by floodwaters the BRS complained to the Congress high command that its government has failed the people of the state with its shoddy relief work, prompting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to react sharply, alleging political mudslinging.

It all began with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s post on X where he wrote, “The Telangana government is working tirelessly to manage the crisis and initiate the rebuilding process. I strongly urge both the Central government and the Andhra Pradesh government to swiftly provide comprehensive rehabilitation packages for all those affected by this disaster.”

Soon, the BRS, which was complaining that the state government’s relief and rehabilitation efforts fell short of expectation as people marooned on roof tops were either rescued by professional swimmers employed by their families or by JCB drivers instead of state disaster rescue force.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao then wrote on X, saying “Rahulji, your government and chief minister have failed the people of Telangana and their mandate. It’s not enough to just urge action, you must ensure your government steps up in relief efforts and holds accountability for this disaster … The onus of this systematic failure is on the Congress Party! If people have to fend for themselves and pray to God for a miracle -what is the point of an elected government?”

Chief minister Revanth Reddy then retorted saying that while his ministers were tirelessly working on the ground the Opposition was missing from action. “20 MLAs go to Delhi when Kavitha gets bail but people are facing issues KCR and KTR are not even to be found on the ground. One is tweeting from America (KTR) the other is in his farmhouse (KCR). Don’t do political mudslinging during floods,” said Reddy.

He also urged the two BJP ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar to ensure that the state gets Rs 2,000 crore immediately from the Centre for relief and rehabilitation work.