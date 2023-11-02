Telangana BJP president missing in third list

Strangely enough Union minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy didn’t figure in the third list of candidates released by the party comprising 35 contestants.

While all other party MPs are contesting from the Assembly constituencies, the BJP chose to nominate former minister Krishna Yadav, who recently resigned from the BRS and the Amberpet constituency, which was once represented by Reddy before he lost last time.

Other prominent names included in the list are state vice-president and former MLA NVSS Prabhakar from Uppal and Marri Shashidhar Reddy who will contest from Sanathnagar. This will make it an interesting three-cornered fight at Sanathnagar since Shashidhar Reddy is a familiar face in Sanathnagar having represented it while in Congress.

BRS minister Talasani Srinivas is a local strongman while the Congress has nominated Kota Neelima, a newcomer and the wife of Pawan Khera in Sanathnagar. BJP’s OBC Morcha president K Laxman and popular actor Vijayshanthi also did not feature in the list which was dominated primarily by OBC candidates followed by the Reddys.