Telangana BJP chief’s plaint: Lost mobile in police custody

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has registered a complaint with the police stating that his cell phone has gone missing while he was in police custody. The Warangal Police have been looking for the cell phone claiming that it contained crucial evidence about SSC paper leak case

According to the police, WhatsApp chats between Bandi Sanjay Kumar and accused number two B Prasanth led to a conspiracy to defame the state government over a question paper leak for SSC exams.

A minor’s question paper was photographed before being circulated to prove that the question paper for the Hindi exam was also leaked and Bandi Sanjay was arrested by police as the prime accused in connection with this case.

Today Bandi Sanjay Kumar registered a complaint to the Station House Officer of Karimnagar II town police station. He wrote, “I remember the mobile was with me when I was taken into custody.” He pointed out that he was taken in a police van to BommalaRamaram police station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate along with the SHO of Karimagar II town police station and ACP Karimnagar.

“It is submitted that during the course of travel, I realised that I lost my mobile phone bearing no 7680006600. I immediately brought this to the notice of the police officials who were traveling with me in the van,” wrote Bandi Sanjay Kumar. He urged the police to locate as it all his contact numbers and other important information.

However, the BRS is not convinced about Bandi Sanjay’s claim about the loss of his mobile phone. The party’s Twitter handle posted a video clip from the BJP MP’s press conference outside the jail after being released on conditional bail on day before yesterday. In that clip Bandi Sanjay was heard responding to a question about his “missing” phone saying why should he hand over his phone to the police.

The BRS party Twitter handle posted Bandi Sanjay’s complaint letter and wrote he was up to some new drama and that something was definitely fishy.

There has been quite a bit of one-upmanship over mobile phones between the BRS and BJP after the Enforcement Directorate accused Kalvakuntla Kavitha of destroying ten mobile phones with crucial evidence in connection with the Delhi Liquor scam but she later submitted all her mobile phones to the probe agency. BRS ministers had even addressed an entire press conference slamming BJP leaders for trying to tarnish her reputation over such allegations.