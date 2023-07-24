Telangana: Bandi Sanjay meets Amit Shah

Days after lashing out at his unceremonious exit as Telangana state BJP president, Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday met Union Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Shah later tweeted that he met Karimnagar MP and discussed various issues related to Telangana.

Bandit Sanjay too told the media that Shah had asked him to work with renewed vigour in the state and stressed the BJP must win Assembly elections in the state.

Advertisement

Bandi Sanjay’s meeting with Shah came after the former lashed out in front of the party cadres stating that his detractors within the party had lodged false complaints against him to the central leadership.

He urged them not to rush to Delhi with false complaints anymore and let the new president G Kishan Reddy ‘work in peace.’

Though he didn’t name them, it was clear that he was referring to BJP MLA Etela Rajender, who had held parleys with the central leadership before the appointment of G Kishan Reddy as the new president.

Sanjay Kumar was removed from the post Etela Rajender was appointed chairman of the Election Management Committee till Telangana elections.