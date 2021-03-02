Giving a major boost to Trinamul Congress which is facing a tough battle against the BJP, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav today called upon chief minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna and assured her of an all-out support to save democracy and preserve the state’s culture while urging the Bihari voters of Bengal to fight unitedly against the BJP.

“We appeal to all people from Bihar who reside here to vote for Mamataji. It is our duty to use all our strength to help her win and we will put our entire strength to support her,” said Yadav after holding discussions for nearly an hour at CM’s chamber. Responding to whether his party would field candidates in constituencies with Hindi-speaking voters, he said: “If Mamataji is fighting that means we are fighting”.

Banerjee, who accompanied Yadav to his car, said: “If we fight it means Tajashwi is fighting and if Tejashwi is fighting it means we are fighting. Condemning the manner in which former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, whom she referred as a father-figure, has been jailed, Banerjee said BJP was blocking his release as they were afraid of him. BJP has entered Bihar forcibly but won’t sustain, she said.

Yet again criticising the Election Commission for conducting polls in eight phases, she said: “We want the commission to work impartially in holding free and fair elections instead of being controlled by the BJP”.

Prior to this, Yadav said: “Our parties maintain a good relationship. Presently, democracy is in danger in our country. Bengal has a large section of people from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand who reside here. This is election time and Lalu ji’s decision is to extend full support to Mamataji so whatever power we have we will use to support her. It is our ideology and our priority to stop the BJP from coming to power here. They may dream about winning the elections but it won’t happen. Bengal has a different identity and it is time to save the state’s culture, tradition, heritage and language. BJP has always cheated the common man”.

Elaborating as to how the saffron party cheated the voters of Bihar, Yadav said they promised jobs but could not even give a special package or a central university status to Patna University. “We have seen how the migrant workers of Bihar were treated by the Centre during lockdown. On the other hand, no appreciation is enough to praise the manner in which Mamataji worked during the Corona period to help people,” he said.

He further criticised the central ministers for leaving their work in Delhi and visiting Bengal and Bihar frequently. “They have sold off everything. The economy is low but the party is looting people and spreading terror. It is our duty to use all our strength to support Mamataji,” he added.

When asked about the alliance with Left Front and Congress, Yadav said: “In Bihar it is an alliance as per region. We need to save democracy and the culture of Bengal, so it is our duty to strengthen Mamata Banerjee’s hands.”

It may be noted that a size-able Bihari population reside in Asansol, Howrah and some areas of Kolkata.

Last month, an RJD delegation, led by senior party leaders like Abdul Bari Siddiqui and Shyam Rajak, had met Abhishek Banerjee who is playing a key role in the Trinamul’s election strategy.

Notably, the RJD has announced to contest the Assam Assembly Elections 2021 scheduled to be held in three phases.

In January, senior Lok Sabha member Saugata Roy held talks with NCP founder and former Union minister Sharad Pawar in Delhi. Pawar also spoke to CM over the phone.