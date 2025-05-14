Tech giants to set up joint venture semiconductor plant near Jewar Airport with ₹3,700 crore investment

A new semiconductor unit will be set up near the Noida International Airport at Jewar, under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), in Uttar Pradesh. A decision to this effect was taken by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing UP’s position in the global semiconductor industry. As Uttar Pradesh continues to expand its semiconductor ecosystem, this new venture is expected to attract an investment of ₹3,700 crore.

Uttar Pradesh is on track to achieve its goal of a $1 trillion economy. The state’s investment facilitation agency, Invest UP, is committed to improving the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) through its single-window clearance portal, Nivesh Mitra, while attracting further investments and fostering growth to make the state a leading industrial hub.

The state has also recently approved the Global Capability Centre (GCC) policy to encourage investment in the IT and related sectors. The new semiconductor unit, a joint venture between HCL and Foxconn, represents a significant advancement in this direction. HCL’s extensive experience in hardware development, combined with Foxconn’s global expertise in electronics manufacturing, will drive this initiative forward.

Officials here said that the facility is designed to manufacture display driver chips for a variety of devices, including mobile phones, laptops, automobiles, and PCs. It aims to produce 20,000 wafers per month, with an output capacity of 36 million units monthly.

With the rising demand for semiconductors driven by the expansion of technology sectors such as laptops, mobile phones, and consumer electronics, this new unit aligns perfectly with Hon’ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision for a more industrialised state.

Key industry partners, such as Applied Materials and Lam Research, have established a presence in India, while suppliers like Merck, Linde, and Air Liquide are preparing to support the growth of this vital sector.

Uttar Pradesh offers robust connectivity through its extensive rail and road networks. The upcoming Jewar Airport will further enhance exports and provide global connectivity, along with improved infrastructure and a skilled workforce. These advantages facilitate investment in the state and create numerous employment opportunities for the youth.