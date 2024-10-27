Tamil Nadu: Preparations underway for Vijay-led TVK’s first state-level conference

Preparations are underway in Villupuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of actor turned politician led Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) first-ever state-level conference.

The conference is scheduled to be held at Vikravandi V Salai village in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district.

Ahead of the much-awaited conference, one of the party carders said, “Actor Vijay has come to politics now and we believe he will do a lot of welfare work for our people. Definitely, he is going to face the upcoming elections and win too. Our kids and children want to see our leader actor Vijay but unfortunately, there will be a heavy crowd so we can’t bring them. They have asked us to take a picture with him….”

Ahead of the conference, actor Vijay made an important announcement to his volunteers.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Saturday, Vijay shared a statement asking volunteers to prioritize safety while attending the event.

Vijay wrote, “To the comrades in my heart, hello. Some things like names have to be repeated. I am going to reiterate here what was said in the letters. Because you and your safety are important to me in all aspects, so you all should be very careful about conference travel safety. Better to avoid cycling. I say this for your safety.”

Speaking on the need to avoid disturbing the public and follow traffic rules while traveling to the conference, the actor shared, “Similarly, they should come without disturbing the public or the traffic on the coming routes. In addition to focusing on traffic regulations, association volunteers and private security forces for convention work, full cooperation should also be given to police safety protocols.”

“I will come to the conference with your safe journey in mind. You should also come with that in mind,” wrote the actor.

Actor Vijay entered into politics and announced the name of his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazham, in February this year.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are expected to be held in 2026.