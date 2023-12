In a major setback, the Madras High Court has convicted Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudy in a case of disproportionate assets, thus overturning his acquittal.

The Tamil Nadu minister was earlier exonerated in the case seven years ago in 2016. The Madras High Court has now reversed the trial court’s verdict. However, the sentence will be pronounced later this week.

A case was registered against Ponmudi and his wife in 2002 by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. He was accused of gathering disproportionate assets during his tenure as minister in the DMK government from 1996-2001.

