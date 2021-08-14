Taliban warns India against military moves in Afghanistan

The Taliban has warned India against military moves in Afghanistan, pointing to the fate of other military powers.

“If they (India) come to Afghanistan militarily and have their presence, I think that will not be good for them. They’ve seen the fate of military presence in Afghanistan of other countries, so it is an open book for them,” Taliban spokesperson Muhammed Suhail Shaheen said as per media reports.

He also denied that the Taliban has ties with other terror groups based in Pakistan. “They are not based on ground realities but on basis of their certain policies towards us, on the basis of politically motivated goals,” he added.

The Taliban has assured embassies and staff that there is no danger from their side. The Taliban spokesperson said that it follows a general policy of not allowing anyone to use Afghan soil against any country including the neighboring nations.

On reports of Indian officials meeting the Taliban in Doha, the spokesperson said that he could not confirm the development. Shaheen said the Taliban appreciates India for helping the Afghan people, while also praising reconstruction activities.

“We appreciate everything that has been done for people of Afghanistan like dams, national and infrastructure projects, and anything that’s for Afghanistan’s development, reconstruction, and economic prosperity for people,” he added.

Fearing an escalation of violence between Afghan forces and Taliban, many countries including India and the United States had evacuated staff from consulates located in provinces that had fallen under the Taliban. Many countries have cut the number of staff even as the Taliban said that the diplomatic community will not be targeted.

About assurance to diplomats and embassies, there is no danger from our side to them. We will not target any embassy, any diplomat that we have said in our statements, not once but many times. So it is our commitment that is being published is in media. On India’s concerns, I think it is up to them. About us, our position is clear we are not targeting any diplomat or embassy,” Suhail Shahen said.