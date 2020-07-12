Member of Parliament Jyotiraditya Scindia, who defected to BJP earlier this year leading to the collapse of Congress in Madhya Pradesh hits out at his former party Congress referring to the ongoing political tussle in Rajasthan.

“Sad to see my erstwhile colleague Sachin Pilot too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the Congress,” Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a tweet.

Sad to see my erstwhile colleague, @SachinPilot too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM, @ashokgehlot51 . Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the @INCIndia . — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 12, 2020

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has arrived in Delhi with few of his loyalists amid the speculation that he is in talks with BJP to topple down the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government.

Reports suggest that at least a dozen MLAs said to be from Pilot’s camp are also staying put in NCR-Delhi region at various places.

Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia who are very close friends had witnessed same situation in 2018 when senior leader Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh and Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan got the CM seat for which both the young leader were eyeing.

Rahul Gandhi who is also considered to be a close friend of both the young leaders mediated in both the states to form the Congress government.

The fate has brought both the leader on the same position once again a few months ago in March Scindia had toppled the Kamal Nath government and now the Gehlot government is at the brink of collapse.

However, Congress sources say that the party has the support of 116 MLAs and BJP has only 72 MLAs. But more MLAs could join if Pilot takes the extreme step to cross the fence.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Gehlot called a meeting of his Ministers at his official residence in Jaipur late Saturday and asked all party MLAs to give a letter of support to him. Senior ministers have been roped in this regard.