Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slamming the hospital authorities over the death of a pregnant woman and said they need to take the non-coronavirus cases seriously.

Priyanka was referring to a pregnant woman lost her life as she struggled for 13 hours to get admitted to a hospital in Noida.

Taking it to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said that during the corona pandemic, the government will have to take non-corona and other diseases very seriously. Any negligence in this regard may have serious consequences.

“The lethal incident happened with a pregnant woman in Noida is a warning, many such event have been reported in Uttar Pradesh. The government should get prepared for this to avoid loss of lives,” she further said.

The incident is of Friday in Noida’ss Khoda area. A man named Veerendra Gautam tried to get his wife admitted in a hospital after she felt labour pain. He took her to at least three hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida, but could not get her admitted due to the corona fear. Thereafter, the woman died.

An enquiry has been ordered into the incident by the District Magistrate.

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 3828 active cases of novel coronavirus with 257 deaths due to it.