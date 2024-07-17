Swift response from Railway personnel averts major accidents in Assam

In the first incident, a blaze erupted on Gandhidam-bound Gandhi Dham Express due to a mechanical fault in the train’s braking system.

The fire broke out near Majgaon, close to Bongaigaon, causing alarm among passengers and railway officials.

Quick intervention by railway personnel ensured the fire was swiftly extinguished, preventing a potential disaster.

Advertisement

In another incident on Tuesday evening, the engine and a coach of the Kamrup Express train detached between Lahowal and Chaulkhowa in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, confirmed that the separation occurred without any injuries or casualties to passengers.

“The incident occurred between Lahowal and Chaulkhowa. Fortunately, there are no reports of injuries to any passengers,” stated Sabyasachi De.

Railway authorities acted promptly, reattaching the engine and coach to the train. Following the reattachment, the Kamrup Express resumed its journey towards its destination.