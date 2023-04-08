Swami Vivekananda would be proudly watching India working to fulfil his vision: PM Modi at Sri Ramakrishna Math

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday participated in the celebrations commemorating the 125th anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math and said that the Indian saint would be proudly watching the country working to fulfil his vision.

The Prime Minister said that his government’s philosophy is inspired by Swami Vivekananda whose central message was to have faith in the country. “Our governance philosophy is also inspired by Swami Vivekananda. He said that whenever privilege is broken and equality is ensured, society progresses. Today, you can see there is the same vision in all our flagship programmes. Earlier, even basic facilities were treated like privileges. Many people were denied the fruits of progress. Only a select few people were allowed to access it. But now the doors of development have been opened to everyone,” PM Modi said in his address.

“Swami Vivekananda had a grand vision for India. Today, I am sure he is proudly watching India working to fulfil his vision. His most central message was about faith in ourselves and our country. Today, many experts are saying this will be India’s century. More importantly, every Indian feels it is our time now. We engage with the world from the position of confidence and mutual respect,” he added.

The Prime Minister reiterated his Panch Praan and added that India today believes in women-led development.

“This Amrit Kaal can be used to achieve great things by assimilating five ideas the Panch Praan. These are Goal of a developed India, Removing any traces of colonial mindset, Celebrating our heritage, Strengthening unity, and Focusing on our duties. Today’s India believes in women-led development. Whether it is startups or sports, armed forces or higher education, women are breaking barriers and setting new records,” he said.

Talking about the Ramakrishna Math, the Prime Minister said that is has played an important role in his life.

“I am among the Tamil people, for whom I have great affection. l love the Tamil language, Tamil culture and the vibe of Chennai. Also, the rehabilitation and development in so many other aspects of the lives of the people is something which this great institution is providing the people with,” PM Modi said.

“Undoubtedly, the impacts of the Ram Krishna Math have been immensely great in the State of Tamil Nadu. But this came later! What came first was the impact that Tamil Nadu had on Swami Vivekananda!” he added.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister flagged off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.