Surya Kund in Ayodhya springs to life with Rs 40.95 cr makeover

The Surya Kund of Ayodhya, which has been neglected like several other places of historical significance in the temple town, has sprung to life under the regime of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Yogi government has renovated the Kund at the cost of Rs 40.95 crore.

Presently, the Surya Kund has become a major attraction for people, offering health and spiritual connection. It is considered a site of great spiritual and historical significance.

It is believed that during Lord Ram’s coronation, all the gods came to Ayodhya, including the Sun god. Sun god’s chariot halted near Darshan Nagar, presently known as Surya Kund, and during that time, Ayodhya experienced a month-long absence of sunset. It is said that the construction of the Kund took place because the chariot sank there.

There is also a belief that when sage Charak took a bath in this Kund, his leprosy was cured. Therefore, it is said that anyone suffering from leprosy or skin diseases is cured by taking a bath in this Kund.

Old pattern of conservation

The external walls of the temple and Kund have been preserved here using lime and jaggery, following an ancient preservation pattern. Additionally, the maintenance process of the Kund and the development of a grand park have been completed with a total cost of Rs 40.95 crore.

Mural Painting

Many places here are adorned with paintings, depicting scenes from the Ramayana, mythological events, and enchanting portrayals of characters that fill onlookers with joy and wonder.

Light and Sound Show

A magnificent sound and laser show started at the Kund on Thursday. This half-hour laser show narrates the glory of Surya Kund, mythological tales, and the splendour of Suryakund.

Electronic Display

Large electronic displays have been installed at various locations at the Kund which screen Ramanand Sagar’s popular serial Ramayana. Apart from this, awareness about devotional songs and government schemes is also spread through these displays.

Cultural Area

The Kund also has a specific cultural area that functions as an open-air theatre. Various cultural programmes will be staged here from January 15 to January 22.

Solar Vintage Lighting

Electricity is being generated here through the installation of solar panels. The area is equipped with Victorian vintage-themed arches and LED lighting. Additionally, facade lighting has been installed to provide a modern touch.

Grand Fountain Display

A majestic fountain has been installed in the Kund, providing a splendid ambience through attractive lighting and sound synchronisation.