Supreme Court transfers Gyanvapi case to Varanasi district judge

On Friday, The Supreme Court transferred the Gyanvapi Mosque case filed by Hindu devotees from a civil judge to the district judge of Varanasi, saying the social complexities of the dispute required a “more senior and experienced judicial officer” at the helm.

A three-judge bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud, however, said there are various nuances of the Act which will fall for consideration. “The ascertainment of religious character is not barred under the Act.

The Supreme Court today in its order transferred the case related to a plea by Hindu parties for worship at Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque for consideration by the district judge, Varanasi, saying in view of the complexity of matters, a senior and experienced judicial officer of Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service should examine it. A bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Dr. Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud passed the interim order today.

“The case be transferred from civil judge senior division Varanasi to district judge Varanasi. The application filed by the plaintiff (Masjid Committee) shall be decided on priority by the district judge on the transfer of suit.

Our interim order dated May 17 shall continue,” the Supreme Court said, in its order. The court in its interim order of May 17, had directed protection of the ‘Shivling’, which was purportedly discovered during the survey in Gyanvapi mosque, without impeding the right of Muslims to offer namaz there. The court also said that unless due arrangements have been made for wuzu(ritual abolutions), the district magistrate is to consult with parties and make appropriate arrangements for the same.

The Supreme Court pronounced the interim order, after hearing from the Masjid committee lawyer, Huzefa Ahmadi, and other parties. The Supreme Court said that the District Judge should examine the maintainability of the suit on priority as sought by the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, Varanasi, the petitioner.

The Supreme Court said that its interim order passed on 17 May shall continue in operation till the maintainability of the suit is decided and thereafter for eight weeks to enable parties to pursue legal remedies.

The matter was mentioned by the Committee of Management, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid’s senior lawyer, Huzefa Ahmadi, in the morning last Friday for an early hearing, to which, the Supreme Court refused to pass any interim order on that day. But, it had said that it will go through the papers and documents and will list it for hearing.

The Supreme Court had on 13 May, Friday, refused to pass any order in the appeal mentioned by the petitioner against the Allahabad HC’s order which allowed an advocate commissioner to survey the Gyanvapi mosque.

The mosque management committee has restricted the number of people who can offer namaz at the Gyanvapi mosque so those coming in late or beyond the quota are being asked to go to other smaller mosques for namaz by the management committee.