Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order on rape

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed an Allahabad High Court judgment that ruled that “grabbing a woman’s breasts and breaking the strings of her payjamas did not amount to rape”.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the matter, a bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Augustine George Masih observed that the judgment demonstrated a “total lack of sensitivity” on the part of the high court judge and showed “inhuman approach”.

“We are pained to state that it shows a total lack of sensitivity on the part of the author of the judgment. It was not even at the spur of the moment and was delivered four months after reserving the same. Thus, there was an application of mind. We are usually hesitant to grant a stay at this stage. But since observations in para 21, 24, and 26 are unknown to the canons of law and show an inhuman approach, we stay the observations in said paras,” the bench said.

The case pertains to the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh. The accused, identified as Pawan and Akash, reportedly intercepted the girl on her way to her village. They offered to drop her off at her home, giving false assurance of her safety to her parents.

However, they allegedly stopped the bike near a secluded place and forcibly groped her, broke the string of her pajama, and tried to pull it down.

Hearing her cries for help, two bystanders rushed to her help, following which the accused fled the scene.

Initially, a special judge in Kasganj had summoned the accused under Section 376 of the IPC (rape), along with other relevant sections.

However, in an order dated March 17, Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra of the Allahabad High Court allowed the accused’s revision plea and directed that they be tried under Section 354-B of the IPC (assault or use of criminal force with intent to disrobe) and Sections 9/10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act (aggravated sexual assault).

In its ruling, the high court stated: “In the present case, the allegation against accused Pawan and Akash is that they grabbed the breasts of the victim and Akash tried to bring down the lower garment of the victim and for that purpose, they had broken the string of her lower garments and tried to drag her beneath the culvert, but due to intervention of witnesses they left the victim and fled away from the place of incident.”