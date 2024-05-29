Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing of Kejriwal’s plea seeking extension of bail in liquor policy case

In a major setback to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court’s registry on Wednesday refused to allow urgent listing of his plea seeking a seven-day extension in his interim bail on health grounds.

The development comes a day after a vacation bench refused to allow the urgent hearing, saying it would be appropriate if the Chief Justice of India takes a call on this.

Kejriwal is out on bail in the liquor policy linked money laundering case and the same will expire on June 1.

Advertisement

However, he has moved a petition seeking extension of his interim by seven days on medical grounds.

His Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that Kejriwal has lost 7 kg weight after his March 21 arrest by the Enforcement Directorate and that his Ketone levels have also shot up, signalling some serious disease.

The AAP said that the Delhi CM has been advised by the doctors to undergo PET-CT scan and other medical checkups and for that, he needs extension of his interim bail.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal stated in the plea that an extension of interim bail to one week is required so that medical tests (PET-CT scan) prescribed by the doctors could be conducted.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, was released from judicial custody as an interim measure in view of the Lok Sabha elections. As per the interim order dated May 10, the AAP chief is supposed to surrender on June 2.