The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the petition challenging the High Court verdict that refused to direct the state government against the demolition of the old Secretariat buildings and construction of a new complex.

The petition was filed by Telangana Congress leader T. Jeevan Reddy.

Jeevan Reddy, a member of the Telangana Legislative Council, had challenged the June 29 order of the High Court.

Jeevan Reddy and others, in their petitions in the High Court, had contended that the government was wasting public money on building the new complex when the existing buildings are structurally sound and can cater to the needs of the state administrative headquarters.

The apex court made it clear that the construction of the new Secretariat is totally a prerogative of the state government and it would not interfere in the policy matter.

It was complained in the petition that the demolition of 10 blocks of the Secretariat building occupying 10 lakh square feet was done without following the procedure laid down under the Demolition and Construction Rules.

The petitioners said that during the existing COVID-19 situation the demolition will impact and aggravate respiratory problems in people living in the areas surrounding the building.

However, the High Court on July 10 stayed the demolition on two petitions, alleging that the work was taken up without obtaining permission from the authorities concerned.

The High Court has extended the stay twice and asked the state to clarify if the demolition needs clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forests.