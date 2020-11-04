In a scathing indictment of celebrities endorsing antipeople products and services, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court today ordered to issue summons to BCCI Chairman Sourav Ganguly, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, actors Tammannah, Prakash Raj and Sudheep for endorsing online gambling games.

The court also asked the Tamil Nadu government to take necessary action within ten days on gambling games, which are banned in states like Telangana.

The Court has also asked the state and Central governments to respond on where the money used in these gambling go. Hearing a petition filed against the online games, the Court asked why do these celebrities think about just filling their pockets and not about the welfare of the people.

The court also questioned what are the rules and regulations framed by the State government to allow these games. The case was taken up for hearing today after a representation was made yesterday at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court requesting to ban online gambling games.

The representation was filed by Mohammed Rasvi, resident of Madurai. The petitioner was represented by advocate Neelamegam who presented the plea before the bench comprising of Justice Kirubakaran and Pugazhendhi.

Neelamegam requested urgent hearing of the issue, following which the judges agreed to take it up as the first case today if it is filed as a petition.

The representation has been made at a time when more than ten people have lost their lives in Tamil nadu due to the online gambling in the recent times. In October, a man took his life in Puducherry after losing Rs 30 lakhs to online gambling.

The youngster before his death also recorded an audio message saying there should be a campaign to ban online gambling games. He asked his wife to circulate the message so that his death will be the last in the state.

Vijayakumar also said that despite knowing the modus operandi of the app, he could not stop playing due to the addiction. The counsel appearing for Play Games said that the petitioner has even included Dream Level, a cricket gaming app.

The bench, however, questioned whether cricket does not amount to gambling. The bench said the gambling games will create a wrong example for the public. Citing these, the bench issued notices to Union and state governments, cricket players Virat Kohli, Ganguly and actors Prakash Raj, Tamannaah and Rana Daggubati. The bench adjourned the case to 19 November.