Controversy Surrounds Mrs. India INC Beauty Pageant Amid Allegations and Calls for Fairness

A recently concluded beauty pageant, Mrs. India INC, took place in Colombo from 13th to 19th July. Indian women residing in different parts of India and the world enthusiastically participated, hoping for a chance to compete in the prestigious Mrs. World event, as asserted by the organizers.

To their dismay, they discovered a stark contradiction in the proceedings. The organizers allegedly accepted charity funds from the participants and some contestants claim that the winner was chosen based on the amount of money contributed. However, no concrete evidence has been presented to support these accusations thus far. One contestant mentioned that they reached out to the Mrs. World organizers about the matter and were informed that the INC pageant had already been excluded from the Mrs. World event scheduled for January 2024.

Jagmeet Kour, a participant from Jammu and Kashmir, expressed her desire to seek answers during a press conference held at the Press Club. They questioned why they weren’t evaluated according to the purported established rules and sought clarification on areas they might have lacked in.

Ritu Narain shared her initial inspiration to contribute to the nation, but upon participating, she realized the flaws in the entire system and how it appeared to be a sham.

Many other participants took part in the conference through a video call and demanded for a fair competition where all participants are judged based on their talents and abilities.

On the other hand, the organizers firmly deny the allegations, warning that they will take legal action against those making false claims.