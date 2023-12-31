Sudhansh Pant is new Chief Secretary of Rajasthan

Rajasthan: Bhajan Lal Ministry’s expansion tomorrow
A fortnight after Chief Minister Bhajan Lal and his two deputies were sworn in, an expansion of the Rajasthan cabinet is scheduled to be effected at Raj Bhawan tomorrow at 3:15 hours.
Pant is a 1991 batch officer of Rajasthan cadre and will join tomorrow.
Statesman News Service | Jaipur | December 31, 2023 9:42 pm
Senior IAS officer Sudhansh Pant, currently on central deputation, will be the new Chief Secretary of Rajasthan.
The Personnel Department issued the order in this regard on Sunday evening.
The post of Chief Secretary was lying vacant after the retirement of Usha Sharma.
Advertisement
Pant is a 1991 batch officer of Rajasthan cadre and will join tomorrow.
Advertisement
A fortnight after Chief Minister Bhajan Lal and his two deputies were sworn in, an expansion of the Rajasthan cabinet is scheduled to be effected at Raj Bhawan tomorrow at 3:15 hours.
The Collegium, comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjeev Khanna and BR Gavai, passed the resolutions on December 27.
The new prices will come into effect from January 1.
Advertisement