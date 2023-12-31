Logo

Logo

# India

Sudhansh Pant is new Chief Secretary of Rajasthan

Pant is a 1991 batch officer of Rajasthan cadre and will join tomorrow.

Statesman News Service | Jaipur | December 31, 2023 9:42 pm

Sudhansh Pant is new Chief Secretary of Rajasthan

Senior IAS officer Sudhansh Pant, currently on central deputation, will be the new Chief Secretary of Rajasthan.

The Personnel Department issued the order in this regard on Sunday evening.

The post of Chief Secretary was lying vacant after the retirement of Usha Sharma.

Advertisement

Pant is a 1991 batch officer of Rajasthan cadre and will join tomorrow.

Advertisement

Related posts