Story of Sahibzadas’ sacrifice should be narrated to every child and youth: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised on Tuesday that Veer Bal Diwas serves as a reminder of the profound sacrifice made by the Sikh Gurus.

All four sons of Guru Gobind Singh happily sacrificed their lives for the protection of religion and country, he said at a special sankirtan programme held at the CM residence.

Adityanath stated, “The tales of this historic sacrifice need to be imparted to the younger generation so that they know about the glorious story of these martyrs.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Adityanath extended a warm welcome to Guru Granth Sahib and carried it respectfully on his head. On the occasion, Gurbani, Ardas, and Langar were organised at the Chief Minister’s residence.

The Chief Minister was honoured with a Siropa (scarf or a length of cloth generally of orange or saffron colour) by Sikh representatives from across the state.

During the programme, CM Yogi said brave children should be honoured at every division and district level of the state. Additionally, he mentioned that all places in the state related to Sikh Gurus will be identified, and efforts will be made for their development.

The Chief Minister, while paying tribute to tenth and last Sikh Guru Gobind Singh Ji, stated that he sacrificed all four of his sons to protect the country and religion. “When Guru Govind Singh Ji was asked about his four sons becoming martyrs, he responded ‘So what if four were sacrificed, thousands are still alive’. Such programmes provide an opportunity to express gratitude towards them. Today’s programme at the CM’s residence is an opportunity to pay homage to Sikh Gurus.”

He further mentioned that the values imparted to four Sahibzade in the presence of their mother Gujri are the reason they did not bow down to injustice. They sacrificed their lives fighting for religion and country. This day provides a new inspiration for every youth and child.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Sikhs in Lucknow, stating that everyone has consistently raised the question since 2020 as to why the sacrifice of Sahibzade, who gave the supreme sacrifice in the history of India, is being forgotten. Instead of celebrating the martyrdom day of Sahibzadas as Bal Diwas, some other event was linked to Children’s Day, he stated.

“Under the leadership and inspiration of Prime Minister Modi, the entire country is celebrating the martyrdom day of both Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh as Veer Bal Diwas,” he added.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the sacrifices made by Sikh Gurus were not driven by personal or familial motives but were dedicated to the service of the country and religion. Guru Nanak, a saint deeply devoted to spiritual enlightenment, fearlessly challenged Babur during his time. The Sikh Gurus, characterised by their selflessness, consistently worked for the greater good.

CM Adityanath expressed that Guru Granth Sahib serves as an inspiration, guiding people to dedicate efforts with hard work and determination to the welfare of both country and religion.

The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of imparting the history of Sahibzadas to schoolchildren. He mentioned that it is fortunate that every year, a recitation of Gurbani is organised at the Chief Minister’s residence on this occasion. ‘’It is our responsibility to convey the story of the courage, hard work, and steadfastness of Sahibzadas to future generations, even in adverse situations. This should be the duty of every Indian’’.