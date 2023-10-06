State-of-the-art milk processing plant to be set up in Himachal district: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that a state-of-the-art fully automatic milk processing plant would be set up in Dagwar of Kangra district with a capacity of 1.5 lakh litre per day in collaboration with NDDB.

While presiding over a meeting with National Dairy Development Board (DNDDB) representatives here on Thursday, he said that the foundation stone for this project will be laid shortly.

The Chief Minister said that in its first phase, the plant would be constructed with an investment of Rs. 180 crore, which will produce a wide range of dairy products, including curd, lassi, butter, ghee, paneer, flavoured milk, khoya and mozzarella cheese.

Advertisement

“This initiative would go a long way in bolstering the rural economy by purchasing milk directly from farmers in Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra and Una districts. The state government is emphasizing the importance of transparency in milk procurement, ensuring that farmers receive the full benefits of their hard work. To facilitate this, an investment of Rs. 43 crore will be made for strengthening the milk procurement network, with a target of purchasing 2.74 lakh litre of milk daily to sustain the plant’s operations”, said Sukhu.

He further said that under the second phase, the production of milk powder, ice cream, and various types of cheese at the Dagwar Milk Processing Plant will start. He directed to completion of the civil works of this plant within one and a half years.

The present state government is committed to purchasing cow’s milk at Rs. 80 per liter and buffalo’s milk at Rs. 100 per liter from farmers as promised in the Congress Pratigya Patra during the assembly elections, he reiterated and emphasized the state government’s dedication to promoting the dairy-based industry within the state, underlining the significance of this initiative for both agricultural development and economic growth of the state.

NDDB Chairman Dr. Meenesh Shah made a detailed presentation on the project and assured to provide all possible help in setting up this plant.