StartUp expo to be held in Udhampur: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said that a StartUp expo will be organised at Udhampur to create awareness among the youth about new avenues and a change in mindset from the government job.

Dr Jitendra Singh, who was virtually interacting with people in the Udhampur and Ramban districts of his parliamentary constituency, urged Kisan Morcha and BJYM activists to come forward to extend the Aroma Mission and Lavender cultivation on the same lines as has been done in Doda and Reasi districts as these missions have proved to be a very lucrative means of livelihood and the youth are happily engaging in their cultivation.

He said that similarly we could explore agriculture as well as dairy sectors in the case of Udhampur district.

Dr Jitendra Singh gave full credit to the futuristic vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had given a call for “Start-Up India- Stand Up India” from the ramparts of Red Fort in his Independence Day address of 2015 that initiated a mass interest, as a result of which the number of Start-Ups in India has increased from mere 350 in 2014 to over 80,000 in 2022 with 85 unicorns (with the $1 billion valuation and above). This has tremendously widened the avenues for the youth.

He said that on 11 April, he would accompany Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari who will be visiting to inspect the new national highway segment between Banihal and Ramban.

During the virtual meeting, BJP activists unanimously held the view that in the last nine years, not a single week had passed when as an MP, Dr Jitendra Singh had not visited one or the other district of his constituency and even during the COVID pandemic, he maintained regular contact, through telephone or video conference to know about the well-being of people.