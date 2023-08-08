Speeding car runs amok in Andhra, three killed

A speeding car allegedly driven by a youth in an inebriated condition ran amok, killing three persons, said officials on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Rushikonda Beach Road under Arilova Police Station limits in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Monday night.

According to police, the speeding car rammed into the divider and a tree before hitting a motorbike on the other side of the road. A couple riding the motorbike was killed on the spot. They were identified as Prithvi Raj (28) and Priyanka (21), natives of Odisha. The man was working as a site engineer in a company in Visakhapatnam.

One of the six occupants of the car also sustained critical injuries and succumbed on the spot. Manikumar (25) was seated on the rear side.

Three of the youths escaped after the accident while two youths, who sustained injuries, were shifted to KGH Hospital.

The group of youngsters in the car were reported to have consumed liquor. The car was coming from Jodugullapalem beach towards Sagar Nagar. According to a complaint received by the police, they had created nuisance on the road at Sagar Nagar arch by breaking liquor bottles. They had also snatched a mobile phone from a man.

When the victim approached Jogullapalem police check post to lodge a complaint, the police learnt about the accident. The police took him to the accident spot and he identified the car. Police recovered his mobile phone from the car. Liquor bottles were also found in the vehicle.

A police officer said they have registered a case and took up a detailed investigation.