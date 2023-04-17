Special tour package from Railways for darshan of Jyotirlingas

The Railways has brought a wonderful tour package. Under the package, you will get a chance to visit five Jyotirlingas on a special tourist train (Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train) for the darshan of Jyotirlingas.

The passengers can board the train at Kolkata. The journey will start on 20 May. About 700 people can travel together under the tour package. The journey will be of 12 days and 11 nights.

Through this train, you will be able to visit Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Somnath, Nageshwar, and Trimbakeshwar as well as the Statue of Unity, Shirdi Sai Baba, and Shani Shingnapur.

Apart from this, tourists will be given boarding and deboarding facilities from various stations covering the states of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

If you want to book tickets for this tour package then know the train ticket price. There will be all kinds of facilities on this train. Like if you want to travel in AC then you have to book an AC ticket and if you want to travel in a sleeper cheaply then you will also get this facility.

There will also be a pantry car in this train so that passengers will be able to get fresh food. CCTV cameras will be installed throughout the entire train.

Along with this, guards will also be present on the train for security. Stay will be booked in an AC hotel to rest at different places. You will not be charged for any kind of food in the hotel. Local transport will be made available for free

There are 315 berths in economy class (sleeper class) on this train. For you will have to pay Rs 20,060 to book a seat. In this package, the passengers will be provided accommodation in a non-AC budget hotel and the facility of the non-AC bus will be provided.

There are 297 berths available in Standard ie 3rd Ac package. In this, the fare of one person is Rs 31,800. In this package, you will be accommodated in an AC hotel and will be given the facility of a non-AC bus.

Comfort (2nd AC) – 44 berths are available in this package and for this, each person will have to pay Rs 41,600. Also, in this package, passengers will be accommodated in AC hotels and an AC bus facility will be provided.

Booking has started for this tour, if you want more information about this package, then you can get information by calling on the given WhatsApp numbers 8595930998, and 9001094705. The booking facility for these packages is provided by IRCTC. Also available on IRCTC’s website www.irctourism.com.