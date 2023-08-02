Speaker won’t chair LS until disruptions stop: Sources

As Parliament witnessed repeated disruptions since the monsoon session began, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has decided to refrain from chairing the House until members behave in accordance with the dignity of the House, sources said on Wednesday.

Birla was not in the chair as Parliament re-assembled for the day on Wednesday. According to sources, he has expressed deep displeasure with the ruling party and the Opposition over the functioning of the House.

He told both sides that he will not come to Lok Sabha until MPs behave according to the dignity of the House. Even on Wednesday, when proceedings of the House started, Birla did not come to the Speaker’s seat.

The Lok Sabha had short sittings on Wednesday, and it first adjourned amidst disruption in about 15 minutes after assembling for the day at 11 am. When it met again at 2 pm, it was adjourned for the day in less than five minutes.

As per agenda, the lower house was scheduled to discuss the controversial Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which seeks to transfer control over Services in Delhi from the Delhi Government to the Central Government.

The Rajya Sabha functioned without the Opposition which had staged a walk-out after rejection of its notices for discussion over Manipur, after adjourning all other business.

The Upper House passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957; the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, and the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2023 to decriminalise and rationalise offences to further enhance trust-based governance for ease of living and doing business. All three Bills were already passed by the Lok Sabha.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar continued his efforts for an orderly functioning of the House and met Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in his chamber.