SP to organize Vishwakarma puja in UP in a big way

Even as partners of the INDIA alliance are yet to oppose the DMK’s statement to wipe out Sanatan Dharma from the country, its main constituent in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party, has announced to celebrate ” Vishwakarma Puja” in a big way in the state.

According to the instructions of the Samajwadi Party National President and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav here on Thursday, Lord Vishwakarma will be worshipped in all the district offices of the Samajwadi Party on September 17.

The party has also asked its district leaders that after garlanding Lord Vishwakarma’s portrait, there should be a seminar on the contribution of Vishwakarma and the people of that community.

Earlier, the SP had objected to the decision of the Yogi Government in 2018, when it cancelled the holiday in schools on Vishwakarma Puja.

During the 2022 assembly polls in UP, the SP president had promised a grand temple of Vishwakarma on the banks of the Gomti river if voted to power besides restoring the Vishwakarma puja holiday curtailed by the BJP Government.

The Yogi Government, while withdrawning the Vishwakarma Puja holiday, had said that schools and offices should be opened on the day and programmes should be organized to make people aware of the contributions made by them.