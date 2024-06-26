SP chief Akhilesh Yadav meets AAP minister Atishi at Delhi’s Lok Nayak hospital

Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday met AAP Minister Atishi who was hospitalised after her health deteriorated during her indefinite hunger strike against the water crisis in Delhi.

Akhilesh Yadav arrived at Delhi’s Lok Nayak Hospital in the early hours of Wednesday to meet Atishi, who is under treatment here.

The AAP Minister was admitted here in the late hours of June 25.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh was seen accompanying Yadav during his visit to the hospital.

Notably, the Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party are part of the opposition’s INDIA bloc.

After meeting Delhi Water Minister, Akhilesh Yadav said, “She is brave and knows how to fight. She has been fighting the people of Delhi. Since the BJP government has been formed in the centre, the problems of the CMs have increased. The government is not providing the required assistance. They have done the most injustice to Arvind Kejriwal. The central government is creating obstacles and harassing him. He has been trapped again in a fake case so that he does not come out.”

Earlier on June 22, Atishi started her indefinite hunger strike, protesting for Haryana to release Delhi’s water share.

According to the AAP press release, a health checkup done on the minister revealed that her blood pressure and sugar levels dropped drastically.

“The speed with which Atishi’s blood sugar level and blood pressure have dropped has been described by doctors as dangerous,” said AAP.

The AAP has alleged that the neighbouring state of Haryana is supplying 100 million gallons per day (MGD) less water every day, which has severely affected the lives of 28 lakh people in Delhi, adding to the problem of water shortage.

Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said that the indefinite strike called by Delhi Minister Atishi against the water crisis has been called off but they will continue to raise the issue in Parliament by mobilising the opposition parties.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj informed that Delhi Minister Atishi’s blood sugar level has fallen to 36 due to which the latter has been admitted to hospital.

“Atishi’s blood sugar level fell to 36, so she has been admitted to LNJP Hospital,” Bharadwaj posted on X.

Speaking to ANI, Bharadwaj said that doctors are checking her vitals and then doctors would give some suggestions.