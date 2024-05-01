Southern Gujarat chamber delegation meets J&K L-G

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha during a meeting with the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday assured necessary support and handholding to investors in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ramesh Nathalal Vaghasia, President, The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with office bearers of SGCCI met the Lieutenant Governor at Srinagar’s Raj Bhawan.

The meeting discussed several interventions for promotion of trade and industry sectors in the UT of J&K.

The Lt Governor assured the delegation of necessary support and handholding from the UT Administration to the potential investors for their business ventures in Jammu Kashmir.

Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Industry & Commerce Department J&K; and members of SGCCI including Nikhil Khimchand Madrasi, Honorary Secretary; Kirankumar N. Thummar, Honorary Treasurer; Sanjay Panjabi, Coordinator and Arvind Mansukhlal Babawala, Chairman, Industrial Visit Committee were present during the interaction.