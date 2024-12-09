“Sonia, Rahul committed treason”: Union Min slams Congress leaders over alleged George Soros links

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of “treason” by allegedly colluding with Hungarian-American businessman George Soros to further an anti-India agenda.

Speaking to a news agency, Giriraj Singh said, “Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi committed treason. By conniving with George Soros, Rahul Gandhi speaks the language of George Soros. George Soros funds those who are involved in anti-party activities. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should answer. Rahul Gandhi is the leader of the ‘tukde tukde’ gang.”

His remarks came after the BJP alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s accusations against Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi stem from the reports shared by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a western global network of investigative journalists.

The OCCRP, the BJP alleged, is funded by the US State Department and Hungarian-American businessman George Soros to further an anti-India agenda and target Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It has always been the US State Department behind this agenda. A French investigative media group, Mediapart, has revealed that OCCRP is funded by the U.S. State Department’s USAID, along with other deep state figures like George Soros and the Rockefeller Foundation. In fact, 50 per cent of OCCRP’s funding comes directly from the US State Department. OCCRP has served as a media tool for carrying out a deep state agenda,” the BJP said in a series of posts on X.

The US State Department, however, denied the charges, terming BJP’s allegations “disappointing”.

The saffron party also claimed that Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is the co-president of the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, which is linked to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation.

This organisation, according to the BJP, once supported the propaganda of Kashmir’s independence.

“Sonia Gandhi, as the Co-President of the FDL-AP Foundation, is linked to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation. Notably, the FDL-AP Foundation has expressed their views that treat Kashmir as a separate entity. This association between Sonia Gandhi and an organisation that has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation expresses the influence of foreign entities on India’s internal affairs and the political impact of such connections,” it said.

The BJP’s allegations against the Congress are seen by many as a counter to Rahul Gandhi’s attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue of Gautam Adani’s alleged indictment in a bribery case by the US.

The Congress leader has been demanding Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani’s arrest and a JPC probe into the allegations against him. He has also accused PM Modi of shielding the Gujarat-based industrialist.

Moreover, the BJP’s “Soros Rahul-Ek Hai” is also similar to Rahul Gandhi’s “Modi-Adani Ek Hai” slogan to target Prime Minister Modi.