Sonia hits out at Modi regime for ‘targeting’ minorities

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday attacked the BJP-led NDA government over its slogan ‘Maximum Governance, Minimum Government’, saying the slogan was being misused for “viciously targeting and brutalising the minorities” of the country.

“By now it has become abundantly and painfully clear what PM Modi and his colleagues really mean by their slogan ‘Maximum governance, minimum government’. It means keeping the country in a permanent state of polarisation, compelling people to live in a constant state of fear and insecurity, viciously targeting victimizing and often brutalizing minorities who’re an integral part of our society and equal citizen of our republic,” the Congress President said in her opening remarks while addressing a three-day ‘Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir’ of the Congress party in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

About ‘Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir’, the Congress president said, ” It gives us an opportunity to discuss amongst us the numerous challenges that the country is facing as a result of the policies of the BJP, RSS and its affiliates.”

Launching an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she said the BJP wants to keep people in a “perpetual state of frenzy” by provoking and instigating”.

Urging members of the party to combat BJP’s divisiveness, the Congress president said, “Most Indians want to live in an atmosphere of peace, amity and harmony. BJP, its cohorts and surrogates want to keep people in a perpetual state of frenzy. They constantly provoke, instigate, and inflame.”

“We’ve to combat this virus of divisiveness that’s being maliciously

spread,” she said while addressing the Chintan Shivir to discuss ‘communal

polarization’, farmers’ issues and strengthening the party for the upcoming elections.

Talking about the Shivir, Gandhi said it is also about “aatmachintan” (introspection) on the issues pertaining to the party.

“It is also an occasion to deliberate on the many challenges ahead

of us. It is both ‘Chintan’ about national issues and meaningful ‘aatmachintan’

about our party organisation,” she said.

Sonia Gandhi also hit out at BJP and RSS stating that the country is facing

numerous “challenges due to their policies” and the Shivir gives the grand-old party an opportunity to discuss those challenges.