Sonbhadra Fossil Park soon to get listed as UNESCO World Heritage site

The officials of Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department and Forest Department on Tuesday visited 1400 million-year-old Fossils Park situated in Sonbhadra district to expedite the inclusion of the park as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Forest Department, Banaras Hindu University, and DRONAH, an organization specialized in dossier preparation, examined the park’s geological marvels and the roadmap for its future development. The District Magistrate of Sonbhadra also accompanied the team.

Located near Salkhan Village in Sonbhadra, the Fossils Park has fossil remains of organisms such as shale and stromatolites, dating back millions of years. Managed by the Forest Department, the park holds significant promise as a potential UNESCO site, a goal pursued ardently by the Tourism Department.

Akash Priyadarshi, OSD, Tourism Department, Dr Shikha Jain from DRONAH, Dr VB Mathur, retired IPS officer, Dr Praveen Rana, Assistant Professor from Tourism Management Department, BHU, and the Regional Forest Officer of Salkhan Fossils were a part of the visiting team at Salkhan.

Fossils are remnants of ancient organisms preserved in rocks or imprints left in sediments over millions of years which provide invaluable insights into Earth’s history and evolution.

Through the examination of various fossil types, ranging from simple organisms to complex life forms, researchers unravel the diverse fauna that inhabited our planet across different epochs.

Sonbhadra is a district bordering four states – Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh. First Prime Minister of India Jawahar Lal Nehru compared the beauty of Sonbhadra with Switzerland.