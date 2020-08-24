After Kapil Sibal withdraws his tweet, Senior Congress leader and one of the signatories of the letter to the party chief, Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Monday said that he never made any statement regarding the resignation in context of Rahul Gandhi’s statement.

Like Kapil Sibal, he also gave a clean chit to Rahul Gandhi by saying, “Rahul Gandhi has neither in CWC nor outside said that this letter was written at the behest of BJP.”

Taking it to Twitter, he said, “A section of media is wrongly attributing that, in CWC I told Shri Rahul Gandhi to prove that the letter written by us is in collusion with BJP-“let me make it very clear that Shri Rahul Gandhi has neither in CWC nor outside said that this letter was written at the behest of BJP.”

“What I said was, yesterday some Congress person had said that we did it at behest of BJP & in that context I said “It is most unfortunate that some colleagues (outside CWC) have accused us of collusion with BJP, and if those people can prove this allegation, I will resign,” he added.

Earlier, it was reported that Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that he will resign from the party if the allegations made by Rahul Gandhi will be proven.

He had contended that he had never made a statement in favour of BJP in last 30 years.

However, Kapil Sibal who joined Azad in his call has withdrawn by saying that Rahul Gandhi personally told him that he has never made such statement.

Some reports were circulated over the internet saying that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the “dissidents of collaborating with the BJP”.

Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Rahul Gandhi never made such remarks and warned against being misled by “false media discourse”.

“Rahul Gandhi hasn’t said a word of this nature nor alluded to it. Pl don’t be mislead by false media discourse or misinformation being spread. But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather then fighting & hurting each other and the Congress,” Surjewala said.

However, in the morning Kapil Sibal had lashed out at Rahul Gandhi publicly through a tweet saying, “Rahul Gandhi says we are colluding with BJP. Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress party. Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Government. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue Yet “we are colluding with the BJP!”

Later, in a clarification tweet, Kapil Sibal said, “Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him. I therefore withdraw my tweet.”

A major leadership crisis has erupted in the central leadership of the party after crisis in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan as 23 senior Congress leaders have yesterday written to Sonia Gandhi on the issue of leadership change and elections in the CWC.

As per the reports, Sonia Gandhi has said that she is not willing to continue with the party leadership and the party should find an alternative.

She requested the party to relieve her from her current role and asked the Congress Working Committee (CWC) members “to begin deliberations toward the process of transition to relieve her from the duty of party president”.

“A year has lapsed now. In the interest of the party, I ask CWC to begin deliberations to put in a place of process of transition to relieve me from my duties,” said Sonia Gandhi.