Soldier injured due to explosion in vehicle in Shopian succumbs in hospital

Naik Praveen, who was grievously injured on Thursday due to an explosion in a vehicle carrying soldiers in Shopian, succumbed to his injuries on Friday in Army’s Command Hospital at Udhampur.

He was shifted to Command Hospital, Udhampur as he was critically injured in the blast.

Naik Praveen made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. The fallen soldier belongs to the Tehri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand and is survived by his wife and six-year-old son.

Three soldiers, including Naik Parveen, were injured in the blast.

Based on specific intelligence, a cordon and search operation was launched in the general area of Patitohalan in the Shopian district.

During the move to the target area, an explosion took place in a civil hired vehicle, being used for the operation, resulting in injuries to three Indian Army soldiers.

The injured personnels were immediately shifted and given first aid at District Hospital, Shopian and thereafter evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar. Naik Praveen who was grievously injured was further transferred to Command Hospital, Udhampur where he succumbed to his injuries, said a defence spokesman.

The mortal remains of the soldier were taken to his native village after a wreath-laying ceremony at Udhampur today.

Meanwhile, in an overnight terror incident hours after killing a bank manager in Kulgam, terrorists shot dead a Bihari labourer at a brick kiln and injured another in Budgam.

Police confirmed that terrorists fired upon two outside labourers working in a brick kiln in the Chadoora area of Budgam. The duo was shifted to hospital for treatment where one among them succumbed.

The deceased has been identified as 17-years Dilkhush, a native of Bihar. He was taken to SMHS hospital following the attack where doctors declared him brought dead. Dilkhush was shot in the chest.

On the other hand, several Bihari labourers and Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus of Jammu have fled Kashmir in panic and reached Jammu.