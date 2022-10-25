Solar Ellipse 2022: Covers 55% Sun, in last partial solar ellipse of the year

Solar Ellipse 2022: The solar eclipse, Surya Grahan falling on Tuesday, 25 October, is the last partial solar eclipse will be visible from parts of Europe, Northern Africa and large parts of western and central Asia.

The partial solar eclipse in India will begin at 2.28 PM IST and the eclipse would be the maximum eclipse at 4.30 PM.

Apart from some parts in the Northeast most of India should be able to view the solar eclipse,

What is Solar eclipse

During a solar eclipse, the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth, blocking some of the Sun’s light from reaching to the Earth. Typically, there are three kinds of solar eclipses—total solar eclipse, annular eclipse and partial solar eclipse. During a total eclipse, the Moon completely covers the Sun. In annular solar eclipse, the Moon will not fully cover the Sun but will leave an edge visible while during a partial solar eclipse, like the one happening on October 25, the Sun will be partially covered by the Moon as it passes in front of it.

The last solar eclipse, the partial In view of the partial solar eclipse, the doors of the temples will remain closed on Tuesday.

People are advised from the doctors not to view the eclipse from their naked eyes as viewing the eclipsed sun with the naked eye is harmful. Even if the moon hides the majority of the sun, it will still cause lifelong eye damage and blindness.

During the maximum eclipse, the Moon will hide the Sun to a degree of around 40 to 50 per cent in the country’s northwestern areas. The percentage coverage will be lower