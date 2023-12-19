Smart India Hackathon, 2023: PM Modi interacts with participants, cautions against misuse of AI

Smart India Hackathon, 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the participants of Smart India Hackathon 2023 Grand Finale and asked people to be cautious about the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

During the interaction, prime minister said that he was waiting to interact with them since morning as he also gets the opportunity to learn from their hardwork in the Smart India Hackathon.

Different groups interacted with the prime minister and briefed him about heir projects. One such was use of IoT and AI to ensure load management in goods trains. The group of six students working on this project included three Bangladeshis.

Modi said that the government has started a Study in India program for foreign students who wants to complete their higher studies in India.

Another group from a Gujarat institute informed the prime minister that they have been working on an ISRO project to convert the medium resolution images of the Moon surface into high quality ones and subsequently creating a hazard map of the lunar surface.

The prime minister also asked people to be cautious about the use of AI, saying it could be dangerous if the technology is misused.

“We need to be cautious about the use of latest technology. It could be very useful if it used in a regulatory manner. However, it could really be dangerous if used in a wrong way; for instance, deepfake videos. Therefore, we need to be cautious before we trust a video or a photo. India is also pushing for a global framework for AI,” he said.

