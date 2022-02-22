Smart cards for hassle free migration of Transhumants

Tribal Affairs Department in coordination with J&K Police, Forest Department, and Census Operations Department on Tuesday finalised the modalities for Smart Cards to be provided to Transhumant tribal families for hassle-free movement during migration and access to various services.

The meeting to finalise the design and contents of the Smart Cards was chaired by Secretary, Tribal Affairs, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary. A detailed presentation was made about the survey of the migratory population and planned interventions in various sectors.

Smart Cards are planned to replace the multiple permissions regime and offer a unified central database to all the organisations and agencies for smooth and hassle-free movement of Transhumant families during the biannual vertical migration. Embedded with a chip containing the demographic details, transit routes, originating place, destination, and other vital statistics these Smart Cards will end the process of multiple permissions.

These cards will also be utilised for various government services rolled out of the migratory population and will be issued based on the survey conducted by the department last year, said an official spokesman.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Samuel Chankija discussed that in view of the implementation of The Scheduled Tribes and OTFD (Recognition of Rights) Act the forest department is endeavouring for a hassle-free process and suggested multiple card issuance points. Access will also be provided to the forest department for monitoring the process and also surveys related to the management of rangelands.

The suggestion made by the Police department for mapping of respective police stations was also included in the process. Access will also be provided to all the police stations enabling real-time updating of demographic details whenever required by the family. Android devices and card readers will be provided to all check posts of both police and forest Department for smooth migration of families.

Director, Census Operations J&K discussed coordination with Tribal Affairs Department for coverage of all the high land pastures in the census to avoid missing any families or members.

The Tribal Research Institute, established as an autonomous body in the Tribal Affairs Department, will coordinate for the preparedness of various plans in this regard.

A pilot project of 10,000 Smart Cards will be rolled out in March to be followed by steps for coverage of nearly one lakh migratory families. Aadhar linkage is also being enabled for the benefits of various schemes.