Small industries play important role in taking country forward in development, Rajnath Singh says

The defence minister, Rajnath Singh, said small and micro industries play an important role in taking the country forward in development. Singh said this at an event held for the launch of PM Vishwakarma Yojana on Vishwakarma Jayanti in Lucknow, on Sunday, in the presence of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Yogi Adityanath.

The defence minister said, “Heavy industries have great importance, but it is very important to pay attention to micro industries. These industries will play a big role in taking the country forward and it will again make India a golden bird.”

Singh, who represents Lucknow in Lok Sabha, said, “Earlier governments only promoted big industries and ignored the small entrepreneurs. The result was that small industries, artisans and craftsmen all got destroyed,” adding, “Prime Minister Modi is now promoting everyone.”

Singh claimed that before 2014, India’s defence exports were just Rs 1,000 crore. Now it has become Rs 16,000 crore, and by the end of the financial year it will reach Rs 25,000 crore.

He said, “Today, we are not only making goods needed by the army but are also exporting them to other countries. This is the beginning of new India. India was once a golden bird because of the craftsmen, and now again on their strength, a golden bird will be created.”

The defence minister said the Modi government had started the PM Vishwakarma Yojana to make the country self-reliant. He said the scheme will connect marginalized workers to the mainstream of development.

“We will provide them training and funds as per requirement so that they can supply goods as per the demand of the country and the world,” he said.