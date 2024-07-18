Slugfest in UP BJP all but over in the wake of assembly by-polls

The political slugfest witnessed in the BJP in Uttar Pradesh in the wake of the Lok Sabha debacle seems to have been put on the back burner at least till the assembly by-elections due on ten seats in the state.

With the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President J P Nadda the debate over the organisation vs the government has been successfully put to rest for the time being.

However, the Samajwadi Party seems to be in no mood to let go of the opportunity that came its way to corner the ruling party. The principal Opposition is constantly poking fun at the leaders, particularly Keshav Prasad Maurya, through statements on social media on Thursday.

Advertisement

The Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, whose statement set off the controversy, returned to Lucknow late last night after three days of visit to Delhi. During his visit to the national capital, he met BJP President Nadda and other leaders in Delhi ostensibly to resolve the issue arising from his indiscretion.

On the other hand, UP BJP President Bhupendra Singh Choudhary, who reportedly put in his papers taking moral responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections in the state, called on the prime minister and Union home minister to present his report on the party’s losses in the polls.

Sources said the BJP high command called on every leader in UP to put in all their strength to win the assembly by-polls and signaled Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to lead the party in the upcoming elections. Yogi, on his part, has already announced a team of his ministerial colleagues for these assembly seats and asked them to stay in their respective segments at least for two days every week.