Six killed, 12 injured as jeep overturns in Dausa dist of Rajasthan

Six passengers were killed and 12 others injured as a jeep in which they were traveling overturned and hit by a truck approaching from the opposite side at Ukrand village in the Dausa district on Tuesday.

The deceased are identified as Ram Khilari, 60, Mukesh, 33, Ramesh, 45, Sabudeen, 28, Rohit 30, and Shivlal, 40, the Dausa Police control said when contacted.

The injured were rushed to Dausa district hospital and seven of them found to be in critical condition were referred to Jaipur’s SMS Hospital.

The jeep was on its way to Mandawar from Mahua while the truck carrying cold storage goods was coming from the opposite direction when the mishap occurred at 13:10 hours.

The bodies of the victims were recovered from the wreckage by a crane.

Senior district police and civil officials rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue operation.