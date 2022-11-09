Six dead as 6.6-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

At least six people have died and scores injured when two back-to-back earthquakes hit western Nepal in Doti district, National Earthquake Monitoring Center said.

According to Kantipur, locals in Doti district have pulled out the dead bodies of three people when a strong earthquake hit the district on Wednesday at 2:12 a.m.

Earthquake measuring 6.6-magnitude occurred in western Nepal whose centre was Doti district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring Center. Another quake measuring 4.1 magnitude also occurred in the same district at 9:56 p.m on Tuesday.

Dozens of houses were damaged due to the earthquake but detailed reports are still awaited since the quake struck at 2:12 p.m. and teams of security agencies have already reached search and rescue efforts.

Locals have said that a landslide occurred in several places due to the earthquake.

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in the two back-to-back earthquakes that hit Doti district in the Himalayan nation.

Taking to Twitter, Deuba posted in Nepali: “Expressing my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died in the quake. I have directed the authorities concerned for immediate treatment of the affected.”

Meanwhile, strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, Lucknow and other parts of central Uttar Pradesh during the early hours on Wednesday after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, prompting many to rush out of their houses in the middle of the night, National Center for Seismology said.

After strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed hope that everyone in the national capital was safe. “I hope all of u are safe,” the Delhi Chief Minister said in a tweet this morning.

According to a news report from Lucknow, there was panic in several areas and people stayed out of their homes for nearly two hours after the tremors were felt. The tremors lasted for nearly 10 seconds and were reported from several parts of the state.

The depth of the earthquake was nearly 10 km, according to the National Center for Seismology.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.3, occurred on November 9, 2022, 01:57:24 IST, Latitude: 29.24 & Longitude: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal,” the National Center for Seismology tweeted.