SIU searches houses of five terrorists operating from Pakistan

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the J&K Police on Wednesday carried out raids at houses of Pakistan based terrorists belonging to the Kishtwar district of Jammu.

Senior superintendent of police, Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said the houses of five Pakistan-based terrorists were searched and incriminating material seized.

Cases under the UAPA Act have been registered against these terrorists who were trying to revive terrorism in the area.

The SSP identified these terrorists as; Shahnawaz, Nayeem Ahmed @ Amir/Gazi, Mohammad Iqbal @ Bilal, Shahnawaz Kanth @ Munna @ Umer and Javid Hussain Giri @ Muzamil. They are presently operating from Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The evidence seized during search of their houses shall be investigated so as to subject the accused persons to judicial determination for their involvement in anti-national activities and perpetuation of terrorism, Poswal said.

He said terror supporters and associates whose involvement surfaces during investigations shall also be prosecuted.