Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » India » SIU searches houses of five terrorists operating from Pakistan

SIU searches houses of five terrorists operating from Pakistan

Cases under the UAPA Act have been registered against the terrorists who were trying to revive terrorism in the area.

Statesman News Service | Jammu | May 17, 2023 6:43 pm

representational photo (FILE PHOTO)

Advertisement

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the J&K Police on Wednesday carried out raids at houses of Pakistan based terrorists belonging to the Kishtwar district of Jammu.

Senior superintendent of police, Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said the houses of five Pakistan-based terrorists were searched and incriminating material seized.

Cases under the UAPA Act have been registered against these terrorists who were trying to revive terrorism in the area.

The SSP identified these terrorists as; Shahnawaz, Nayeem Ahmed @ Amir/Gazi, Mohammad Iqbal @ Bilal, Shahnawaz Kanth @ Munna @ Umer and Javid Hussain Giri @ Muzamil. They are presently operating from Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

The evidence seized during search of their houses shall be investigated so as to subject the accused persons to judicial determination for their involvement in anti-national activities and perpetuation of terrorism, Poswal said.

He said terror supporters and associates whose involvement surfaces during investigations shall also be prosecuted.

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Pak backed inter-state narco-terror module busted
J&K Police files chargesheet against Gujarat conman
Conman impersonating as top in PMO arrested in Srinagar

Advertisement