Situation in J&K has improved after 2014: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014.

Shah, during his two days visit here, was speaking at the 83 rd CRPF Day parade here, said that the biggest achievement in J&K is the immense success that our forces have achieved in controlling terrorism.

Shah also held a high-level security review in which Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, DGs of BSF, CRPF, J&K Police and top brass of intelligence agencies were present.

Bowing to the Vaishnodevi before speaking at the CRPF parade, he said Jammu is the land where Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Prem Nath Dogra fought for total integration of J&K with rest of the country. He said that after abrogation of Article 370, democracy has reached grassroots in the union territory of J&K.

“Our leader Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee gave the supreme sacrifice in the Srinagar jail while seeking ‘Ek Pradhan, Ek Nishan and Ek Vidhan’ (one primeminister, one flag and one constitution)”, said Shah.

Shah said that after abrogation of Article 370, women, weaker sections and Paharis have been ensured their rightful place. Rs.33,000 crore investment target has been achieved by the administration headed by Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha.

He said J&K has broken all records in road construction whether highways or large and small village roads. Seven medical colleges and two AIIMS have been established.

Shah said that the J&K administration was also tackling corruption effectively. Appreciating the role of CRPF, the Home Minister said that whenever the force is called to handle a difficult situation people heave a sigh of relief that the situation will be brought under control.

On 21 October 1959 when China attacked India at Hot Spring some CRPF jawans courageously fought them and stopped the aggressor. It is on this day that the Police Commemoration Day is observed every year.

He complimented the Rapid Action Force of the CRPF in controlling riots in shortest period of time. Before RAF came into existence these riots took longer time to control.

The Home Minister said that to ensure peaceful elections CRPF is deployed in strength. He thanked the CRPF jawans for ensuring that the people live peacefully in the country. They have successfully countered terrorism in Kashmir, Maoist activities in North-East and certain other parts of the country.

He said that orders have been issued that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) parades will be held indifferent parts of the country so that these organisations get to interact and form a closer bond with local people.

Earlier, Shah took salute at the Raising Day parade and this is the first time that CRPF’s Raising Day parade was held outside its headquarters.

After arriving here on Friday, Shah handed over appointment letters on compassionate grounds to next of kin of four personnel of J&K Police martyred in terrorist incidents. LG Manoj Sinha and union minister Dr. Jitendra Singh were also present.