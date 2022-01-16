Sitharaman holds pre-Budget consultations with BJP state representatives

In a pre-Budget consultation with BJP state representatives, in-charge of cross section of sectors, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday received inputs on various sectors of the economy for their likely incorporation in the Budget-2022-23.

The consultation was held in a hybrid mode ahead of the Budget session of Parliament which is slated to begin on January 31.

The party experts in industries, professionals, business communities, academicians, economists including people from tribal and backward classes and women community took part in the consultation, BJP national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said in a statement.

Representatives from 25 states participated in the discussion with Sitharaman, including from North-eastern states like Mizoram, Tripura and from Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Ladakh and southern states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Agarwal said states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and other states from central and north India made a strong pitch for the development of their respective regions.

Prominent think-tanks and morcha heads also expressed their views and suggestions to the Finance Minister. Senior central party leaders conducted the proceedings from the party headquarters.

State party presidents from respective state party offices, were also present in the hybrid mode. About 20 written submissions have been received, which will be compiled and submitted to the Finance Minister, Gopal Krishna Agarwal further added.