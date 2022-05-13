SIT to probe killing of Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat

The Jammu and Kashmir Government, on Friday evening, constituted a special investigative team (SIT) to probe all the aspects of the despicable terror attack in which a Kashmiri Pandit government employee Rahul Bhat was shot dead by two terrorists in Budgam on Thursday.

Sharing the information on twitter, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said the SHO of the concerned police station has also been attached in the police lines.

The LG said the J&K Administration will provide a government job to Rahul Bhat’s wife in Jammu and financial assistance to the family. The government will bear educational expenses of his daughter.

Meanwhile, the LG also announced ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus incident in Katra. Rs. 1 Lakh would be given to those seriously injured, he added.