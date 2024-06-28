Siddaramaiah holds meeting with Union Ministers and MPs from K’taka in Delhi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday held a meeting with all Union Ministers and MPs from his state, underlining the need for everyone to work together unitedly for the development of the southern state.

Addressing a meeting of Union Ministers and MPs from Karnataka at a hotel in the national capital, Siddaramaiah stressed the need to raise voice on issues concerning the state inside and outside the Parliament.

“Mekedatu project requires approval from the Centre. Efforts also need to be continued regarding Upper Bhadra Project. It has been a year since the Union Finance Minister made the announcement in her budget,” he said.

Advertisement

The Karnataka CM also appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman — the Rajya Sabha MP representing Karnataka — who was also present in the meeting, to release the grant.

“We have submitted a request to give AIIMS to Raichur. It requires to be fulfilled. This would contribute to the improvement in the Human Development Index in the region.

“We have sought drought relief of Rs 18,172 crore. We have not received the whole amount. There is a need to make efforts to get the remaining relief,” Siddaramaiah said.

The Karnataka CM also mentioned to the Union Ministers from the state that the state government submitted a proposal to consider Bengaluru International Airport as Air Cargo Complex, “which will accelerate exports and in turn boost economic activity”.

Saying that Karnataka is lagging behind in railway connectivity, Siddaramaiah appealed to the Minister of State for Railways, V. Somanna, to provide more grants to the state on a priority basis to increase railway connectivity, he stated.

“I appeal for approval of all these demands, plans and proposals. We are holding this friendly meeting to submit requests. Development of the state is our only goal. There is no need for politics, criticism and emotional accusations. My request is — let’s try amicably for the development of the state,” the veteran Congress leader said.