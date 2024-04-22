Siachen is India’s capital of valour and bravery: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday visited Siachen and interacted with troops deployed at the world’s highest battlefield in Ladakh. Singh, who also reviewed the country’s overall military preparedness in the region, called Siachen “India’s capital of valour and bravery”.

The defence minister was also accompanied by Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande during the visit.

Earlier in the day, In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, “Leaving New Delhi for Siachen. Looking forward to interact with our courageous Armed Forces Personnel deployed there.”

The Defence Minister’s visit to Siachen comes a week after the Indian Army marked the 40th anniversary of the famous ‘Operation Meghdoot’, which was carried out by the Indian forces to gain control of the Siachen glacier by thwarting Pakistan’s efforts to capture it.

His visit to the region also comes amid Opposition’s allegations of Chinese occupation of Indian land in Ladakh.