Shri Debasish Nanda Is Director – Business Development, Cil

Shri. Debasish Nanda has taken over as Director – Business Development of Coal India Ltd. He was working as Executive Director (Gas) in Indian Oil before taking over as Director-BD at CIL.

A graduate in mechanical engineering from UCE Burla, Sambalpur University, Shri. Nanda is a Post Graduate in production engineering from REC Rourkela and has to his credit a Masters in International Business from IIFT, New Delhi.

Shri. Nanda joined Indian Oil in 1988 as a Management Trainee in the Marketing Division and spent 11 years in marketing of Servo lubricants. Thereafter, he moved to Business Development Group in 1999. He did a stint in Business Development activities comprising of expansion of lube business overseas, exports of POL, setting-up of Indian Oil’s subsidiaries etc. before moving to Indian Oil’s Gas Business in 2009.

Shri. Nanda headed the ‘Natural Gas’ business of Indian Oil which had a turnover of over Rs. 20,000 crores. He developed many robust strategies for increasing the penetration of Indian Oil in the natural gas business. He has also handled various diverse positions for liaising with MoP&NG, PNGRB and other Industry bodies. He has chaired the US-India Energy Task Force, headed the work on pipeline RLNG exports to Bangladesh & Sri Lanka and was accorded status of aggregator of HP-HT domestic gas for urea plants.