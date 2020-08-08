The opposition Congress on Saturday demanded an ‘immediate enquiry’ into the Air India Express incident that took place last night.

The incident happened after the Air India Express flight skidded at the Kozhikode airport and broke off into two parts.

“The accident at Karipur is a shocking incident. The government must take all necessary measures for emergency rescue and help. I have already requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation to order an immediate enquiry to find out the exact reasons behind the shocking accident,” Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said.

He also added that emergency medical care and assistance should be ensured for the injured and financial assistance should be declared for the deceased.

Meanwhile, Congress’s communication department incharge Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, “Hope missing passengers are found soon. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. Deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the souls of the departed RIP.”

However, the Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has already declared that Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will hold a detailed enquiry into the accident.

One of the worst accidents in the airlines history, yesterday the Air India plane skidded in its second attempt of landing amid the heavy rain. The plane plunged 35 feet into the valley and broke into two pieces.

As per the reports, there were 174 passengers, 10 infants, 2 pilots and 4 cabin crew on board the aircraft.

All on board were evacuated after a nearly three-hour operation and a total of 149 injured have been admitted to hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. At least 22 people are said to be in a critical condition.

The aircraft, which made a hard-landing, broke in two after falling off the ‘table-top’ airport, but did not catch fire and thus averted a greater disaster.